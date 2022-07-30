MCF Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $912,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $47,793,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 435,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
D stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day moving average is $81.20. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42.
Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.
Dominion Energy Company Profile
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
