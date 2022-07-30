McGinn Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.86. 11,826,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,585,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

