McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. McGrath RentCorp updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.36. 96,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,273. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.15. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 48.92%.

Insider Activity at McGrath RentCorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $361,690. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after purchasing an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 501,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

