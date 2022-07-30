MediShares (MDS) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

MediShares (MDS) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $472,640.30 and approximately $27,608.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,515.82 or 0.99981775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00130904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00032754 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004404 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

