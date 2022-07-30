Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mercer International Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. 525,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.40. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mercer International from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercer International stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Mercer International worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

