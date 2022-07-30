Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Issues Earnings Results

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21, Fidelity Earnings reports. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.86%.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

MBIN opened at $26.46 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.60%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merchants Bancorp

In related news, CEO Michael R. Dury acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.26 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

