Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Lessened by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879,853. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $223.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a 200-day moving average of $85.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

