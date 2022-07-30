Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $57.48. The stock had a trading volume of 286,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $73.85.
MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,762 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
