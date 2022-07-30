Mesefa (SEFA) Market Capitalization Hits $2,153.81

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One Mesefa coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mesefa has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. Mesefa has a total market cap of $2,153.81 and $8.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.27 or 0.00609659 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015555 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00036166 BTC.
Mesefa Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mesefa is mesefa.com.
Buying and Selling Mesefa
