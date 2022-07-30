Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $212.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.93. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

