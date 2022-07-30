Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Lowered to $250.00 at Barclays

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $280.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 57.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on META. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.93.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total transaction of $131,105.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,634,328.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,516 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,749. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

