Metaverse ETP Price Reaches $0.0425 on Top Exchanges (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $56,392.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001359 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 82,516,422 coins and its circulating supply is 80,516,325 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org.

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

