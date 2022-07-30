Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Methanex from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.20 on Friday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 780,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Methanex by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 72.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after buying an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

