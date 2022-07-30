Metronome (MET) Price Tops $1.12 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $15.84 million and approximately $22,194.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00004564 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.22 or 0.00601008 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00015146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00035461 BTC.

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,308,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,164,232 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

