MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 342.3% in July

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.60 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,190,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 198.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,912,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,394 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 186,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

