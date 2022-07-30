MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 342.3% in July

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.60 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.0226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
Featured Articles
