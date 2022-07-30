MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

MGIC Investment stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment Increases Dividend

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 55.82% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

