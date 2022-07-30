Mill City Ventures III (OTCMKTS:MCVT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.14

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MCVT – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $3.00. Mill City Ventures III shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Mill City Ventures III Trading Up 13.3 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Mill City Ventures III Company Profile

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies.

