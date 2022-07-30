Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Up 5%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.67 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13). Approximately 240,127 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 111,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10 ($0.12).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 10.24. The company has a market cap of £3.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.00.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.