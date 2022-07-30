Mint Club Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Over the last week, Mint Club has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Mint Club coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mint Club has a total market cap of $4.65 million and $536,493.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00036195 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000091 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006789 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 39.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mint Club

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

