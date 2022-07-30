Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.44-0.49 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE MIR opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.95.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,156,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,750,000 after acquiring an additional 127,370 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 68.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,580,000 after acquiring an additional 935,824 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 604,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the first quarter worth $4,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.