Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,545. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy Transport Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses. Its fleet consists of dry bulk carriers for the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizer, and salt and steel products; crude oil tankers; tankers that transport refined petroleum products, such as gas oils, naphtha, and gasoline; chemical tankers that transport liquid chemical products; methanol carriers; and LPG carriers.

