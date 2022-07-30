Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 147.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MSLOY traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,545. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
