Mizuho Lowers United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UMC. Citigroup downgraded United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE:UMC opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.14. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $12.68.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2866 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 24.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

