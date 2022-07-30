Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MAMB – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.01 and last traded at $23.00. 1,601 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.
Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.43.
