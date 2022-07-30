Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,322,000 after purchasing an additional 73,574 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,538,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 208,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,513 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 712.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 319.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,584 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.70. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 18.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

