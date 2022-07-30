Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Reduces Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,142 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $84.56 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $471.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.62 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 33.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLI. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

