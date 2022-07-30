Monster Beverage (MNST) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Monster Beverage to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Monster Beverage to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of MNST stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $99.62. 3,011,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MNST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 19.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 311.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 624,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after purchasing an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

