Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 45.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

