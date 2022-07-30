Morgan Stanley Cuts BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Price Target to $18.00

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSphere Investment Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $18.91 on Friday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $783.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 156.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSphere Investment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at $339,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 161,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,748 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Stories

