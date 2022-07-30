Morgan Stanley Lowers SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $65.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

