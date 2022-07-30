Morgan Stanley Lowers SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $65.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.59 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.00.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,759,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,557,352,000 after buying an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,029,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,583,000 after buying an additional 266,741 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 15,734,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,289,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069,495 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,513,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,384,000 after purchasing an additional 388,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,533,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

