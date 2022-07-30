Morgan Stanley Raises Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $93.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH opened at $87.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day moving average of $81.57. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.02%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Zarley purchased 7,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at $498,788.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 989,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,325,000 after buying an additional 789,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth $46,866,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,642,000 after buying an additional 333,310 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 94.0% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 456,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,398,000 after buying an additional 221,034 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

