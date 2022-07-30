Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.05, with a volume of 5102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.72, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$324.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.32.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

