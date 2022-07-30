Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.97

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$124.97 and traded as low as C$108.58. Morguard shares last traded at C$111.41, with a volume of 2,817 shares trading hands.
MRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Morguard from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morguard from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$124.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.29.
Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.
