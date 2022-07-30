Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

NYSE PG opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

