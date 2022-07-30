Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Motorola Solutions worth $73,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $238.59 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.63.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

