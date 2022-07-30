MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Update

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 89,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSD Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its position in shares of MSD Acquisition by 11.2% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 835,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 84,297 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSD Acquisition by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 834,374 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,214,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,050,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSD Acquisition alerts:

MSD Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

MSDA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. 18,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,587. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. MSD Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSD Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSD Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.