Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy USA Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MUSA traded down $3.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $284.36. 406,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,121. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Murphy USA has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $294.75.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares in the company, valued at $47,508,148.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total value of $491,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 513,524 shares in the company, valued at $128,483,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 20,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $4,860,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,508,148.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,024 shares of company stock worth $18,243,264. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 40.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 991.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy USA

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.