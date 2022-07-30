MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MusclePharm Price Performance

MSLP stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,150. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. MusclePharm has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.24.

Get MusclePharm alerts:

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products.

