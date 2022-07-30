Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Down 0.2%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.88. 5,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.
Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.
