Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) Shares Down 0.2%

Mynaric AG (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.46 and last traded at $8.88. 5,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 25,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Mynaric from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mynaric by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 580,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at $797,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mynaric in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance data transmission between moving objects for wireless terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

