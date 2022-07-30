NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

NACCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $39.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $24.19 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $287.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.35.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NACCO Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. NACCO Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.