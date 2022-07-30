Nafter Trading 16.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAFT)

Nafter (NAFT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Nafter has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Nafter has a total market cap of $732,761.66 and approximately $13,646.00 worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nafter coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00602297 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00035122 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp.

