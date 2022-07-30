Nano Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last week, Nano has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $139.01 million and $1.95 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.04 or 0.00004254 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005158 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

