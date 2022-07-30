Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 129.4% in July

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.08. 1,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,062. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of 154.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.
About Nanophase Technologies
