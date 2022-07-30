Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 129.4% in July

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nanophase Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nanophase Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.08. 1,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,062. Nanophase Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $151.06 million, a P/E ratio of 154.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

