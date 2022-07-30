National Bank Financial Cuts Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Price Target to C$35.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Home Capital Group from C$43.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Home Capital Group stock opened at $20.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. Home Capital Group has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $36.17.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

