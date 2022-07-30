National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 255,553 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 259.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 353,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,553 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $26,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $10,884,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 580.6% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

