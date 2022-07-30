National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 329,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,163 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $37,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.92%.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

