National Bank of Canada FI Buys 99,128 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,565,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,128 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 3.41% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,436.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.79 on Friday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.