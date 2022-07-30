National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 13,280.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,084 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $28,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $202.00 price target on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.30.

EXPE opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $1,729,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 252,112 shares in the company, valued at $43,600,249.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

