National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 248.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,254 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $31,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,272 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,005 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $423.00 to $427.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU opened at $310.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $287.24 and its 200 day moving average is $315.88. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

