National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 27,593 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $34,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.35. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

