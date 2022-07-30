National Bank of Canada FI Sells 8,508 Shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,508 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.22% of Nuvei worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at $10,868,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 4th quarter valued at $8,877,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NVEI opened at $34.88 on Friday. Nuvei Co. has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nuvei Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

